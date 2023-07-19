Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.