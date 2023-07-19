Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.04.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

