Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Down 1.3 %
V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.04.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
