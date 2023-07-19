Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day moving average is $302.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

