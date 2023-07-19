Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $351.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

