State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

