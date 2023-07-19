Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 67 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.04.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.