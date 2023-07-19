The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

