American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

