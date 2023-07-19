Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in APA by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in APA by 31,511.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in APA by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

