Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 6,394 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock worth $5,517,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.