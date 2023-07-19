Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.