Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $480.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

