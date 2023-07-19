Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.