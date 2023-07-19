Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 839 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

