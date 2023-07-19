Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

