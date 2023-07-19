PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

