IFG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average of $192.29.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

