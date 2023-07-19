Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is SAM Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SAM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

