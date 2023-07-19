Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

