Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Trading Up 2.9 %

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Repligen stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.