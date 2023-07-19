Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,291 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

