Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

