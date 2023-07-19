Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $538,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.65 and a fifty-two week high of $374.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

