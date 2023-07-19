Simmons Bank Acquires New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

