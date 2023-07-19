State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

