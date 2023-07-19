Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

