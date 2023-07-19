Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 49,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,291,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.