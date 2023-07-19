Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 341.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

