Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,072 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

GPC opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

