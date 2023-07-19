Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.20. The stock has a market cap of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

