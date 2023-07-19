Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 494 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.20. The firm has a market cap of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

