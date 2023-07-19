Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,072 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.25. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

