Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

