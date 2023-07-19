Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.04.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

