Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

