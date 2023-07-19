Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,706,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

