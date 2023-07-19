Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,412 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

EDOW opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

