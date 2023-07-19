Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

UJAN opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

