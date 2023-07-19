Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $136.40.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

