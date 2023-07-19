Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.