Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

