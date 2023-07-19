Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.