Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

