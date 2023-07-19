Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,081 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.