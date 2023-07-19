WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $949,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

