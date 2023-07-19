iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

