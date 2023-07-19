Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,289 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,601,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $46.37.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
