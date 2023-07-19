Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFFree Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

LDSF stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile



The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

