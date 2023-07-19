Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

LDSF stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

