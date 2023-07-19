First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 4.45% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $605,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

