Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,604,000 after buying an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.